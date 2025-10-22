Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $292.00 to $262.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.33.

In other news, Director Christopher John Perry acquired 1,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $259.80 per share, with a total value of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,625.40. This trade represents a 129.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $294,811.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,147,865.07. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,396. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSK opened at $237.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.09 and a 1-year high of $322.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.72.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. The business had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

