Balboa Wealth Partners Invests $248,000 in Fabrinet $FN

Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 843 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 10.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Trading Up 2.0%

FN stock opened at $415.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $148.55 and a 1-year high of $432.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $909.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.19 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total transaction of $3,134,723.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 46,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,165,828.48. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total value of $1,181,481.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,165.12. The trade was a 33.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,049 shares of company stock worth $9,360,401 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FN shares. Zacks Research lowered Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FN

About Fabrinet

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.