Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 53,658 Shares of Exponent, Inc. $EXPO

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,658 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Exponent worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Exponent by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 8,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Exponent Price Performance

EXPO opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.91. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 18.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $329,422.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,555.46. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Sala sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $112,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,059. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

