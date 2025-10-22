Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.07 Million Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,679 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Brixmor Property Group worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 302,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,953.97. This trade represents a 7.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE BRX opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $339.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.59 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 25.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

