Ventas, Inc. $VTR Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,802 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 1,334.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $179,444.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,184,446.88. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $2,033,536.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,250.36. The trade was a 14.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,687. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VTR. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.46.

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.44. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.68 and a 1-year high of $72.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 446.51%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

