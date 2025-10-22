Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Pacific Gas & Electric to post earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $6.3261 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter. Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, analysts expect Pacific Gas & Electric to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pacific Gas & Electric stock opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Pacific Gas & Electric has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 499.7% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 433,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 360,845 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 41.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 185,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 54,033 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 93.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 83,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 3.6% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 447,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Pacific Gas & Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.41.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

