Alamos Gold (AGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to post earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $490.9580 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $438.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alamos Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

AGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 139,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $852,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 121.5% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 250,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 137,383 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 102.3% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

