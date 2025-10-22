AtriCure (ATRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $131.2530 million for the quarter. AtriCure has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.390–0.340 EPS.Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 7.27%.The business had revenue of $136.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AtriCure to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Trading Down 1.2%

AtriCure stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $43.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research set a $54.00 price target on AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AtriCure from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AtriCure

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,838. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $91,450.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 71,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,077.76. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,952 shares of company stock worth $655,633 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 1.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,830,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AtriCure by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 710,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,272,000 after buying an additional 96,313 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in AtriCure by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 506,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 252,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 64.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 73,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.