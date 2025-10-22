Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PROP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Prairie Operating to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Prairie Operating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prairie Operating from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Prairie Operating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th.

In other Prairie Operating news, Director Jonathan H. Gray bought 218,917 shares of Prairie Operating stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $457,536.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 466,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,470.86. This represents a 88.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought 442,480 shares of company stock worth $937,103 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROP. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Prairie Operating during the first quarter worth about $3,678,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prairie Operating in the first quarter valued at about $2,943,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prairie Operating in the second quarter valued at about $860,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prairie Operating by 76.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 285,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prairie Operating in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROP opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Prairie Operating has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $93.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.12.

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prairie Operating will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

