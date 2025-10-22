Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) versus New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) and New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safran and New Horizon Aircraft”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safran $30.47 billion 4.94 -$721.76 million N/A N/A New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A $5.20 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

New Horizon Aircraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Safran.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Safran and New Horizon Aircraft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safran 0 3 3 2 2.88 New Horizon Aircraft 0 1 1 1 3.00

New Horizon Aircraft has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 305.90%. Given New Horizon Aircraft’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Horizon Aircraft is more favorable than Safran.

Profitability

This table compares Safran and New Horizon Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safran N/A N/A N/A New Horizon Aircraft N/A -230.87% 4.72%

Volatility and Risk

Safran has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Horizon Aircraft has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Safran shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New Horizon Aircraft beats Safran on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts. The Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems segment provides landing gears and brakes; nacelles and reversers; avionics, such as flight controls and onboard information systems; security systems, including evacuation slides and oxygen masks; onboard computers and fuel systems; electrical power management systems and related engineering services; and optronic equipment and sights, navigation equipment and sensors, infantry, and drones, as well as offers MRO services and sells spare parts. The Aircraft Interiors segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets aircraft seats for passengers and crew; cabin equipment, overhead bins, class dividers, passenger service units, cabin interior solutions, chilling systems, galleys, electrical inserts, and trolleys and cargo equipment; and cabin and passenger solutions, such as water distribution equipment, lavatories, air systems, and in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems. Its products and services are used in civil and military aircraft, and helicopters. Safran SA was founded in 1896 and is based in Paris, France.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

