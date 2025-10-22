Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.7143.

Several brokerages have commented on HUMA. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Humacyte from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays began coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Humacyte from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, October 6th.

HUMA stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $273.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.89. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humacyte will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 591,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $934,862.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 591,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $934,862.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,482,090 shares of company stock worth $7,466,382. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,863,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,648,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 5,308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,639,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after buying an additional 2,590,394 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,430,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 2,007,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

