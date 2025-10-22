JinkoSolar (JKS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.56) per share and revenue of $2.6619 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 17, 2025 at 7:30 AM ET.

JinkoSolar Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 9.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 7,759.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

