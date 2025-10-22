Allison Transmission (ALSN) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Allison Transmission to post earnings of $1.93 per share and revenue of $779.9680 million for the quarter. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 45.56%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Allison Transmission to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $82.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.01. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $122.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 441.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,419.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALSN. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

