Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 738 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2,786.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 431,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 152,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.1465 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.