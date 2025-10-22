Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 153 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 48.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 471 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,920 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 248,730 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $106.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Argus downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.76.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

