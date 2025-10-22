Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,198 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd $RDY

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $988.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.27 billion. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile



Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

