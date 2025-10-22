Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in ProFrac Holding Corp. $ACDC

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProFrac by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 111,913 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in ProFrac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 594,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ProFrac by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 583,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 54,908 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Insider Activity at ProFrac

In other news, Chairman Matthew Wilks acquired 43,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $164,528.60. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 422,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,968.60. This trade represents a 11.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 82,389,657 shares in the company, valued at $329,558,628. This represents a 3.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACDC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut ProFrac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research raised ProFrac from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.50 price target on ProFrac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ProFrac from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $5.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACDC

ProFrac Price Performance

ACDC opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.61. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.38). ProFrac had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ProFrac

(Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.