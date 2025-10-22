Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $31,000 Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF $PFF

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

