Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 972 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.5% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 704,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,604,000 after acquiring an additional 83,770 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 99.5% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 47,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 248.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.4%

BIP opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.73. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $36.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 3,440.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BIP. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, August 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

