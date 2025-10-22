Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Stake Lessened by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 106,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $84.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.41.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.326 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

