Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hafnia Limited $HAFN

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAFN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Hafnia by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,130,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 817,737 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Hafnia by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 815,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 576,629 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Hafnia by 504.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 617,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 514,988 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Hafnia by 452.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 466,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 381,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Hafnia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,003,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAFN. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Hafnia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hafnia in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Hafnia Price Performance

NYSE:HAFN opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38. Hafnia Limited has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. Hafnia had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 18.74%.

Hafnia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Hafnia’s payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

See Also

