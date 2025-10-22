Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST Shares Bought by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $197.19 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.66 and a 1-year high of $223.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.44.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 11.90%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

