NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in NIKE by 9.2% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 170,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 27,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 14.2% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 10.1% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 50.3% in the second quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,052.92. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.21.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $82.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.05%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

