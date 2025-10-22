WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Yum China $YUMC

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Yum China by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,985,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,709,000 after buying an additional 5,485,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,244,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,723,000 after buying an additional 200,938 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,102,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,150,000 after buying an additional 3,704,756 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Yum China by 6,304.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,526,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,045,000 after buying an additional 11,346,069 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Yum China by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,185,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,887,000 after buying an additional 56,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.18. Yum China has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average is $44.65.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 8.04%.Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

