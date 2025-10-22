Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 91,088 Shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF $SFLR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,088 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 236.8% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Get Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SFLR stock opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of -0.70.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th.

(Free Report)

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.