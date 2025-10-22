Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 112 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,782,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,440,968,000 after purchasing an additional 397,458 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,338,125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,652,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191,448 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 13.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,454,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,326,000 after acquiring an additional 400,514 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 44.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,000,268 shares of the software company’s stock worth $785,470,000 after acquiring an additional 124,948 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 price target on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,801.25. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $310.57 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.67 and a 1-year high of $329.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.91 and a 200-day moving average of $296.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

