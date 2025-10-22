WBH Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,152 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $214.40 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $217.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $25,594,426.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 149,190 shares in the company, valued at $31,616,344.80. This trade represents a 44.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $141,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,943.84. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock valued at $260,687,367. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.22.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

