Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Holdings in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,688 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $50.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.6839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 134.98%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.