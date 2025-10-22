iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY Position Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11,500.0% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $113,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $275.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $180.65 and a one year high of $278.57.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

