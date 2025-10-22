iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,072 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,211,000 after acquiring an additional 988,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,639,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,354,000 after acquiring an additional 279,859 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,533,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,992,000 after acquiring an additional 147,169 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,465,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,729,000 after acquiring an additional 253,383 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

IVW stock opened at $121.18 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $122.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.65. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

