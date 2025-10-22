Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $272,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 464,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,774 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,668,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0%

BKLN stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $21.19.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.