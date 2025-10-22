Copia Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Copia Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.0% during the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total transaction of $280,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,027.30. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.9%

Broadcom stock opened at $342.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.41, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

