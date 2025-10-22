Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,810 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 33.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 475,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 118,884 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 19.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,064,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,745,000 after acquiring an additional 335,563 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 177,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 41,989 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $390,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,292.80. This represents a 14.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $332,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,750.44. The trade was a 15.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,880 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,104 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average is $54.96. Tractor Supply Company has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

