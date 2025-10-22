Uptick Partners LLC Acquires 1,012 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Uptick Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Uptick Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 342.5% during the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $342.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.41, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

