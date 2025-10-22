Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD Position Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Down 0.6%

CHRD stock opened at $89.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chord Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $79.83 and a 52-week high of $136.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.09). Chord Energy had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 132.32%.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $318,293.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,549.50. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHRD shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Chord Energy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

