Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 504,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after acquiring an additional 28,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.94. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.30.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

