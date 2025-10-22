Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Holdings in Rentokil Initial PLC $RTO

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,538 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in Rentokil Initial by 22.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Balefire LLC grew its position in Rentokil Initial by 8.8% during the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 83,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, Hicks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the first quarter valued at about $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTO opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. Rentokil Initial PLC has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.2738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTO. Berenberg Bank raised Rentokil Initial to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Rentokil Initial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

