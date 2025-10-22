Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Holdings in Rentokil Initial PLC $RTO

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,538 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in Rentokil Initial by 22.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Balefire LLC grew its position in Rentokil Initial by 8.8% during the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 83,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, Hicks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the first quarter valued at about $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.
Rentokil Initial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RTO opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. Rentokil Initial PLC has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.95.
Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on RTO. Berenberg Bank raised Rentokil Initial to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Rentokil Initial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rentokil Initial
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 2 Ways to Trade Qualcomm Ahead of November’s Earnings
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Lululemon: 2 Signs the Bottom Is In, and 1 Sign It Isn’t
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Got 1K to Invest? These 3 Stocks Are Still Attractive Buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.