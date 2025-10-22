Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,652 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $2,901,000. Advocate Group LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 16.6% in the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 121,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Kroger by 3.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 2.2%

NYSE:KR opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.11.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KR. Argus set a $85.00 price target on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Capital upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

