CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Director Thomas Bogan Buys 6,929 Shares

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Bogan acquired 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $41,435.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 164,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,252.22. This represents a 4.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LAW opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.12. CS Disco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $6.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CS Disco by 73.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC boosted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CS Disco by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CS Disco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

