Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Insider Robert Aflatooni Sells 1,260 Shares

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $119,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,769.40. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DLTR opened at $98.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day moving average of $96.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $118.06.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,839,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,648,000 after acquiring an additional 389,490 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.3% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,825,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,294 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,994,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,323,000 after buying an additional 74,230 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,848,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,586 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,925,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

