Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Now Covered by Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

CADL has been the subject of several other research reports. Brookline Capital Management raised Candel Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Candel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Candel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of CADL opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. Candel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of -0.94.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 361.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 13.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

