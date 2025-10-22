Delcath Systems’ (DCTH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Delcath Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Delcath Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $24.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 144.9% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 154,497 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 13.8% in the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,885,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

