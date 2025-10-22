Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,069 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.30. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

