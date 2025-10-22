SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 693 to GBX 677 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,102 to GBX 1,053 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 848.75.

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 704.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 642.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 660.04. The firm has a market cap of £9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 586.85 and a 52-week high of GBX 842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 18.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SEGRO had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEGRO will post 37.4077408 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing and industrial property.

