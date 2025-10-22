Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $104.49 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $130.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.32 and its 200 day moving average is $108.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%.The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

