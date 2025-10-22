Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CEO Luke Sims Buys 2,000 Shares

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) CEO Luke Sims acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $21,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 293,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,995. The trade was a 0.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Trading Down 2.9%
Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 805.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.
About Eagle Capital Growth Fund
Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.
