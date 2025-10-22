Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,719 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,961,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,552,200,000 after acquiring an additional 413,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,010,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,011,000 after acquiring an additional 125,284 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 10,777.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,661,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,855,000 after purchasing an additional 964,388 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,985,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,884 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 29,953 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $2,923,113.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,954.64. This trade represents a 39.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $82,917.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,375.77. This represents a 52.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,791 shares of company stock valued at $8,147,918. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $100.11 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.13. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

