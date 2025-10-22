Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 229 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $833,941,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 44.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,259,000 after buying an additional 1,450,703 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 290.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $295,550,000 after buying an additional 1,072,617 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 33.2% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,178,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,515,000 after buying an additional 791,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,828,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $784,745,000 after buying an additional 722,636 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $221.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $269.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.59. The stock has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

