Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Price

Anpario (LON:ANP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 500 to GBX 550 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 550.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANP
Anpario Stock Performance
Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 16.87 EPS for the quarter. Anpario had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 9.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anpario will post 23.5757801 earnings per share for the current year.
Anpario Company Profile
Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anpario
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 2 Ways to Trade Qualcomm Ahead of November’s Earnings
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Lululemon: 2 Signs the Bottom Is In, and 1 Sign It Isn’t
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Got 1K to Invest? These 3 Stocks Are Still Attractive Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.