Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Price

Anpario (LON:ANP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 500 to GBX 550 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 550.

Anpario Stock Performance

ANP stock opened at GBX 468 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 459.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 428.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of £79.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.58. Anpario has a 1-year low of GBX 286 and a 1-year high of GBX 520.

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 16.87 EPS for the quarter. Anpario had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 9.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anpario will post 23.5757801 earnings per share for the current year.

Anpario Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

