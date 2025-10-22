Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 29 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $541.00 target price (down from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ROP opened at $514.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $514.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $492.25 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.62%.The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.750-20.000 EPS. Q1 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.740 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

